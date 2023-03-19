 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Byron Murphy goes from being charged for meals to “all you can eat”

  
Published March 19, 2023 05:33 AM
A survey released earlier this month by the NFL Players Association chided the Cardinals for charging players for meals, under certain circumstances. Cornerback Byron Murphy has now joined a team where there’s no charge for food.

“I think it’s free, so I’m good now,” Murphy told reporters at his introductory press conference, via SI.com. “It’s all you can eat now .”

The Vikings got the highest marks in the survey not simply because of free food, but because their facilities are among the newest and nicest in the league.

“I can tell since I got here,” Murphy said. “Everything here is nice, I’m not gonna lie. Everything. . . . For me to come here and see . . . I would say time and effort into this building, from the players to the coaches to the people upstairs, it’s just a blessing to be able to come here and see that.”

There’s no bright-line link between having nice facilities and winning. It’s far more likely that bad facilities will lead to losing. It will be interesting to see whether the teams that finished at the bottom of the rankings change their ways, in lieu of obsessing unreasonably over the bottom line.