BYU's Blake Freeland had 37-inch vertical, Combine record for offensive linemen

  
Published March 6, 2023 03:59 AM
March 3, 2023 08:55 AM
Bryce Young said his meeting with the Bears went well, but Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze why he shouldn’t want to be drafted by Chicago and how C.J. Stroud could factor into key trade decisions.

BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland made Scouting Combine history.

Freeland had a 37-inch vertical jump, which was the best ever for an offensive lineman.

At 6-foot-8 and 302 pounds, Freeland is an impressive physical specimen who may have some room to gain some weight in the NFL.

Freeland was a four-year starter at BYU and a third-team Associated Press All-American in 2022. He’s a good all-around athlete who was an All-State basketball player in Utah and the state record holder for high schoolers in the javelin. He’s going to be an intriguing prospect for plenty of NFL teams.