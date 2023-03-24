C.J. Gardner-Johnson has $6.5 million deal, with $1.5 million in incentives

When the first reports were leaked regarding the contract signed by new Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, there was a question as to whether it was a one-year, $8 million deal, or whether it was a one-year deal worth “up to” $8 million.

NFL Media reported the former. ESPN reported the latter.

In this case, the winner is . . . ESPN.

Per a source with knowledge of the deal, it has a base value of $6.5 million. Gardner-Johnson can make another $1.5 million via a package of incentives -- all of which require the Lions to finish in the top 16 of yards allowed.

He gets $375,000 for 70-percent playing time or $750,000 for 80-percent playing time. He also gets $375,000 for three interceptions or $750,000 for five interceptions.

So he’ll get another $375,000 or another $750,000 or another $1.125 million or another $1.5 million. Or nothing at all.

Again, even if he has 100-percent playing time and 15 or more interceptions, he gets nothing unless the Lions finish in the top half of the league defensively.

However the incentives work out, Gardner-Johnson will try to have another big season, and to hit the market again. And, presumably, to not overshoot the market in the early days, again.