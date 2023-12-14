C.J. Gardner-Johnson is “going to be ready to go here pretty soon”

Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson indicated that he’s been cleared to return from a pectoral injury in an Instagram post on Wednesday and Lions head coach Dan Campbell confimed as much on Thursday.

Gardner-Johnson won’t play on Saturday and he hasn’t been officially designated to return from injured reserve at this point, but head coach Dan Campbell said “he’s going to be ready to go here pretty soon” and indicated that he and General Manager Brad Holmes have eyes on a return to practice next week.

“Brad and I need to talk about [specifics], but it’s good news,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And certainly the plan’ll be let’s get him going ASAP, that would be the plan. Get him practicing, getting his legs back under him, get him in shape, football shape. But that’s great news. That’s a credit to him, too, now. He’s been working. He’s been working.”

Gardner-Johnson signed with the Lions this offseason and played in two games before going on injured reserve. He had 13 tackles and two passes defensed.