C.J. Gardner-Johnson on leaving Eagles: It is what it is, trying to win games with Lions now

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s time as a free agent came to an end on Monday when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions and that outcome wasn’t what many people expected heading into the new league year.

Gardner-Johnson was seen as one of the top safeties on the market, but interest in his services didn’t materialize as he seemed to hope. Gardner-Johnson posted and then quickly deleted a tweet to that effect last week and word on Monday was that he passed on a longer deal to remain with the Eagles because he thought there would be more fervent bidding for his services.

During a press conference announcing his deal with the Lions, Gardner-Johnson said he doesn’t want to dwell on the past.

“I have no bad blood ,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “People overreact to a tweet in free agency. But it was never disrespectful to the organization. Organization treated me like family. It’s just, gotta do what’s best for your family. . . . It is what it is. Past is the past. I’m here now. Brand new team, new city. Trying to win some games.”

Gardner-Johnson is set to be back on the market again next year and a successful season with the Lions could set him up for a happier ending at that point.