Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
C.J. Gardner-Johnson on leaving Eagles: It is what it is, trying to win games with Lions now

  
Published March 20, 2023 09:22 AM
nbc_pft_jacksontolions_230320
March 20, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what the Lions need to take their potential to the next level and whether upgrading at QB could be a smart move, particularly with someone like Lamar Jackson.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s time as a free agent came to an end on Monday when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions and that outcome wasn’t what many people expected heading into the new league year.

Gardner-Johnson was seen as one of the top safeties on the market, but interest in his services didn’t materialize as he seemed to hope. Gardner-Johnson posted and then quickly deleted a tweet to that effect last week and word on Monday was that he passed on a longer deal to remain with the Eagles because he thought there would be more fervent bidding for his services.

During a press conference announcing his deal with the Lions, Gardner-Johnson said he doesn’t want to dwell on the past.

“I have no bad blood ,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “People overreact to a tweet in free agency. But it was never disrespectful to the organization. Organization treated me like family. It’s just, gotta do what’s best for your family. . . . It is what it is. Past is the past. I’m here now. Brand new team, new city. Trying to win some games.”

Gardner-Johnson is set to be back on the market again next year and a successful season with the Lions could set him up for a happier ending at that point.