Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn return to practice

  
Published January 4, 2023 10:30 AM
January 2, 2023 03:51 PM
Michael Holley and Michael Smith take stock of the NFC playoff picture after a wild Week 17 and debate who they think is most likely to make the Super Bowl.

The Eagles started the clock on the return to active duty for a couple of defensive players Wednesday.

The team announced that safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn have both been designated for return from injured reserve. Both players will be able to practice with the team immediately and they can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Gardner-Johnson lacerated his kidney against the Packers in Week 12 while Quinn hurt his knee and had arthroscopic surgery in early December.

Head coach Nick Sirianni also said in his press conference that defensive end Josh Sweat was in the facility. Sweat hurt his neck last Sunday and Sirianni said he is day-to-day.

Offensive lineman Brett Toth was also designated to return. Toth tore his ACL in Week 18 last season and has not played at all this year.