MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
C.J. Gardner-Johnson takes jab at Jonathan Gannon for Eagles’ Super Bowl loss

  
Published March 1, 2023 06:27 AM
dnp_nbc_pft_howierosemanintv_230228
February 28, 2023 06:06 PM
Howie Roseman sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss building one of the most balanced rosters in the NFL in 2022, how it felt to lose Super Bowl LVII and when he realized Jalen Hurts is "the real deal."

For the first time since the Super Bowl LVII second half meltdown by his Eagles defense, Jonathan Gannon addressed what went wrong. The now Cardinals’ coach answered three questions from Philadelphia reporters about the 24 points and 212 yards his defense allowed as the Eagles blew a 10-point halftime lead.

“They made a lot of good plays in that second half,” Gannon said when initially asked about the Eagles defense in the second half. “We weren’t able to get some stops when we needed to. I obviously could have done a better job of coaching a couple things that I want out of the calls. Tough to swallow when you look back at that because it’s such a big stage and we didn’t get it done. . . . But learned a lot from it. You’ve got to give credit to Kansas City, but obviously I could have done a lot better job with some of the things were were doing.”

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is scheduled for free agency later this month, saw a tweet of Gannon’s response and quote tweeted “You ain’t put us in a position to make plays.” He later deleted the tweet.

That actually was Gannon’s answer to a second question about what he could have done differently.

“Just how we set up a couple calls situationally,” Gannon said. “I could have done a better job with that. And really that’s what it came down to. I think, situationally, could have put our guys in a better spot than I put them in.”

The third question about the subject tested Gannon’s patience Tuesday.

“Yeah, I’ve answered two questions about that. I’m sorry I’m going to not talk about that one,” Gannon said. “But I’ve kind of moved on from that. As always, guys, when you’re the leader of a unit or the leader of a team, everything that goes on out on that field is my responsibility. And obviously them scoring what they scored, how they second half went, I didn’t do a good enough job.”