C.J. Stroud has two TD passes, helping Texans to 17-10 halftime lead

C.J. Stroud has not looked like a rookie quarterback all year.

The Texans rookie threw the first interception of his career after 192 passes, which broke Dak Prescott’s NFL record for most pass attempts without a pick to start a career. Zack Baun, though, fumbled the ball on the interception return.

Nico Collins forced an interception and Tytus Howard recovered for Houston, and six plays later, Stroud found Dalton Schultz for a 1-yard touchdown.

Stroud’s two touchdowns have the Texans up 17-10 at halftime.

Houston is 2-for-3 in the red zone today, having to settle for a 24-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal after stalling at the Saints 5.

Stroud is 10-of-17 for 141 yards. Devin Singletary has 53 yards on nine carries, and Collins three catches for 63 yards. Robert Woods had the other touchdown catch for Houston.

Derek Carr has completed 16 of 23 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 34-yarder to Rashid Shadeed.

The Texans have 238 yards to 186 for the Saints.