C.J. Stroud hopes to become a leader for the Texans

One of the pre-draft knocks on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud related to his perceived leadership abilities. Stroud is determined to show true leadership in Houston.

“Honestly, first and foremost, I just want to be -- if it comes natural, to just be a leader on the team,” Stroud told reporters on Friday. “I think that’s the biggest thing for playing quarterback is to be not only vocal but lead by example. That’s something I think I bring to the table very well coming from a place like Ohio State where the quarterback is -- other than LeBron [James], you’re like right under LeBron. You’re the leader of the whole state. I feel like I got good practice there.

“Yeah, that’s kind of the main goal is just to be a great leader, great teammate, to of course like Coach [DeMeco] Ryans said, just adjust, adapt to the new scheme, to the plays, to new coaching. I honestly don’t have a limit on how good I can play. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know nothing is going to be given to me. Everything has to be earned. That’s how it’s been my whole life. That’s how it’s going to continue to be. That’s what makes me a great player. I’m excited to get started. Whatever happens, happens. I know it’s ordained from God, and I’m blessed to be in the shoes I am today.”

Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson might disagree with Stroud’s assessment of the pecking order when it comes to sports leadership in Ohio, especially since LeBron has been gone for a while. But Stroud will have an opportunity to become that leader he aspires to be in Houston, because it’s natural for the quarterback of any NFL team to become one of the team’s leaders.