 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

C.J. Stroud hopes to become a leader for the Texans

  
Published April 28, 2023 05:18 PM
nbc_pft_cjstroud_230428
April 28, 2023 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Texans’ move to select C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and explain why he didn’t deserve the negative talk before the draft.

One of the pre-draft knocks on Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud related to his perceived leadership abilities. Stroud is determined to show true leadership in Houston.

“Honestly, first and foremost, I just want to be -- if it comes natural, to just be a leader on the team,” Stroud told reporters on Friday. “I think that’s the biggest thing for playing quarterback is to be not only vocal but lead by example. That’s something I think I bring to the table very well coming from a place like Ohio State where the quarterback is -- other than LeBron [James], you’re like right under LeBron. You’re the leader of the whole state. I feel like I got good practice there.

“Yeah, that’s kind of the main goal is just to be a great leader, great teammate, to of course like Coach [DeMeco] Ryans said, just adjust, adapt to the new scheme, to the plays, to new coaching. I honestly don’t have a limit on how good I can play. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I know nothing is going to be given to me. Everything has to be earned. That’s how it’s been my whole life. That’s how it’s going to continue to be. That’s what makes me a great player. I’m excited to get started. Whatever happens, happens. I know it’s ordained from God, and I’m blessed to be in the shoes I am today.”

Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson might disagree with Stroud’s assessment of the pecking order when it comes to sports leadership in Ohio, especially since LeBron has been gone for a while. But Stroud will have an opportunity to become that leader he aspires to be in Houston, because it’s natural for the quarterback of any NFL team to become one of the team’s leaders.