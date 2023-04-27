 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud is now the favorite to go No. 3 amid talk of Titans trading up

  
Published April 27, 2023 06:30 AM
nbc_pft_stroud_230427
April 27, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what C.J. Stroud’s S2 scores indicate about his potential to play at the NFL level and how it could contribute to where he gets drafted.

There’s a new favorite to be the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud has become the betting favorite to be the third player drafted at multiple sports books.

The Cardinals, current owners of the No. 3 pick, are interested in trading down with a team that wants a quarterback, and there’s talk that the Titans are interested in trading up to No. 3 if Stroud is available.

With Bryce Young expected to go first overall to Carolina, the Texans are the wild card. No one is sure what the Texans will do at No. 2, and that means we might not see a trade at No. 3 until the Texans have made their pick and the Cardinals are on the clock.

Stroud is a talented quarterback who not long ago was the favorite to be the first overall pick. It would be surprising if he falls far, and he may not fall past No. 3