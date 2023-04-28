 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud on joining Texans: I know that it’s meant to be

  
Published April 28, 2023 03:00 AM
nbc_nfldraft_florio2ndpick_230427
April 27, 2023 08:36 PM
There were rumors the Houston Texans would go defense, but they end up filling their hole at quarterback with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

When the pre-draft process got underway, quarterback C.J. Stroud was seen as a possible first overall pick but the final stretch before the first round saw a lot of doubt cast on just how high he would wind up going.

A low leaked score on a cognition test and other chatter helped fuel thoughts that he would drop down the order on Thursday night, but that speculation turned out to be off the mark. The Texans made Stroud the second overall pick and he said after the selection that the topsy turvy last few days didn’t shake his belief that he landed where he was supposed to land.

“I know that it’s meant to be ,” Stroud said, via Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press. “I know that with this franchise, it’s going be something that I’m really going to take very, very seriously and I’m going to work my tail off to get some wins.”

Any doubts raised about Stroud’s fitness to be a franchise quarterback will be forgotten if he produces the way he did at Ohio State, but they’ll be in the air until he has a chance to get on the field and show what he’s capable of as a pro.