C.J. Stroud visiting with Colts on Friday

The Colts currently have the No. 4 pick in this month’s draft and they’re continuing to do their due diligence on the top quarterbacks.

C.J. Stroud is visiting with the organization in Indianapolis on Friday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Stroud previously have a private workout with the Colts earlier this month.

Widely regarded as one of the top two QBs in this year’s draft class, it appears unlikely that Stroud will be available when the Colts come on the clock at No. 4. But if both of the Panthers and Texans elect to pass on Stroud at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, then Indianapolis might have a chance to land him either with the fourth pick or via a trade with Arizona to move up to No. 3.

Stroud has met with several teams in the top 10 throughout the pre-draft process.

The Colts currently have Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles on their roster at QB.