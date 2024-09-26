C.J. Stroud: We’ve got to keep our confidence, keep our swag

For just the second time in his career, C.J. Stroud threw multiple interceptions in a game as the Texans lost 34-7 to the Vikings last week.

In his Wednesday press conference, Stroud said he wants to learn from that Week 3 loss but then move forward.

“The only thing for me is just keeping our confidence, keeping our swag,” Stroud said. “Don’t let one game define who we are. It is early in the year we are still a really, really good football team and we are going to go out there and prove that. We have to learn from our mistakes but also we can’t hold our head down, and not learn from it, and just start soaking in our own sorrow. So, still keep the swag.”

Stroud noted that it is hard to win on the road in a hostile environment, which makes every pre-snap detail that much more important. The Texans committed several false start penalties last week, in part because of the raucous crowd. But Stroud isn’t dwelling on the lack of success.

“The NFL has taught me that it is not something that you can just soak in your sorrows and feel bad for yourself,” Stroud said. “It is all about moving on and getting the next win, so I am actually kind of tired talking about the game to be honest, it is what it is. They got us, they kicked our butts, kudos to those guys, it is Week 4 now we are going to move on we are going to play against the Jaguars who are a good team and focus on that.”

That said, Stroud said he feels as if Houston’s offense is close to getting back to where it wants to be after a pair of tough performances against the Bears and Vikings.

“A lot of things didn’t go our way in that past game and a lot of people on our side were like what is going on, it is all crazy, but I think internally we know who we are and we know what work we have put in and what foundation we set,” Stroud said. “We just have to get back rolling on what we know Texan football to be. I think once we start honing into all the little details, be more intentional, we will start rolling again.”