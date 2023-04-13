 Skip navigation
C.J. Stroud, Will Levis set to visit Panthers next week

  
Published April 13, 2023 10:31 AM
Momentum towards the Panthers selecting Bryce Young No. 1 overall at the 2023 NFL Draft is “real,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze Carolina's strategy.

The Panthers will wrap up their visits with this year’s top quarterback prospects early next week.

Bridget Condon of NFL Media reports that the team will have C.J. Stroud and Will Levis in for meetings next week. They’ve also met with Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson in addition to attending the Pro Day workouts for all four quarterbacks.

The Panthers have their choice of those quarterbacks on April 27 because they secured the first overall pick in a trade with the Bears earlier this year.

Young is currently the betting favorite to be that choice, but Stroud was in that spot last month and the Panthers haven’t given any public indication of which way they’re leaning. That could change once all the meetings are done, although it will be a couple of weeks before anything is set in stone.