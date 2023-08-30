Cade York declines opportunity to join Browns’ practice squad, opts for Titans instead

Last year, the Browns drafted kicker Cade York with a fourth-round pick. This year, the Browns gave York the boot.

But they still wanted to keep him around.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, York declined a chance to join the Cleveland practice squad.

“Disappointed how it all worked out,” coach Kevin Stefanski said, per Cabot. “Not surprised ultimately that he went somewhere else, but that’s kind of the nature of this business really.”

York opted to sign with the Tennessee practice squad.

He had a rough rookie season and he struggled in the 2023 preseason. After missing two shots at a potential game-winning field goal against the Eagles earlier this month, York was defiant. After missing an extra point and then having a potential game-winning field goal against the Chiefs last weekend come out low and get blocked, York bristled at the pats on the back he received.

“Pity pisses me off,” York said after the game, according to Cabot. “I want to be a weapon. I know how good I am. That’s been the most frustrating thing the last month, struggling with that.”

It’s one thing to know you’re good. It’s another to make your kicks in games. Ultimately, that’s what defines a kicker, making his kicks in games.

York hasn’t done it well enough. And if/when he gets another chance, that chance won’t last if he doesn’t make his kicks.