Calais Campbell: If Desmond Ridder develops, I won’t be surprised if we’re playing in late January

It may be early April, but one of Atlanta’s new key defensive players is a believer in quarterback Desmond Ridder.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, defensive lineman Calais Campbell told reporters that he liked what he saw when studying Atlanta’s offense from 2022, particularly from the club’s young QB.

“If Ridder continues to develop [to] be who I think he can be, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re playing late in January and potentially February ,” Campbell said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team’s website.

The Falcons are going all-in with the second-year QB after selecting him in the third round of last year’s draft. Atlanta was 2-2 in Ridder’s four starts at the end of last season. Ridder completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He fumbled three times, losing two.

With Atlanta declining to pursue Lamar Jackson and signing Taylor Heinicke to be the backup QB, Ridder’s development will be a significant factor as to whether or not Atlanta will contend in the NFC South.