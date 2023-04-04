 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Calais Campbell: If Desmond Ridder develops, I won’t be surprised if we’re playing in late January

  
Published April 4, 2023 05:21 AM
nbc_pft_lamarfalcons_230329
March 29, 2023 08:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how Lamar’s unique style of play puts him in a different category from other QBs and question if he’s worth the risk for the Falcons.

It may be early April, but one of Atlanta’s new key defensive players is a believer in quarterback Desmond Ridder.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, defensive lineman Calais Campbell told reporters that he liked what he saw when studying Atlanta’s offense from 2022, particularly from the club’s young QB.

“If Ridder continues to develop [to] be who I think he can be, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re playing late in January and potentially February ,” Campbell said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team’s website.

The Falcons are going all-in with the second-year QB after selecting him in the third round of last year’s draft. Atlanta was 2-2 in Ridder’s four starts at the end of last season. Ridder completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He fumbled three times, losing two.

With Atlanta declining to pursue Lamar Jackson and signing Taylor Heinicke to be the backup QB, Ridder’s development will be a significant factor as to whether or not Atlanta will contend in the NFC South.