Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Calais Campbell: Lamar Jackson wants to get a deal done to stay with Ravens

  
Published March 2, 2023 12:59 PM
March 2, 2023 03:59 PM
Rashad Bateman lashed out at Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, but Reeta Hubbard believes DeCosta was actually taking accountability for not filling the wide receiver room effectively.

Lamar Jackson’s standoff with the Ravens in contract talks has prompted questions about whether the quarterback truly wants to stay in Baltimore.

Jackson’s teammate, Calais Campbell, doesn’t think it’s even a question.

“He wants to get a deal done, and that’s the most important part,” Campbell told NFL Network. “Sometimes guys who are part of a team and don’t want to be there anymore, use [free agency] as an opportunity to go elsewhere. But he wants to be [with the Ravens].”

ESPN reiterated this week that Jackson wants a fully guaranteed contract, something the Ravens are reluctant to offer.

While General Manager Eric DeCosta said this week he’s “hopeful ” the Ravens will be able to strike a long-term deal with Jackson before Tuesday’s deadline, it is trending toward Baltimore using the franchise tag on Jackson.

DeCosta said the Ravens have not decided whether they’ll use the exclusive or non-exclusive franchise tag for Jackson.