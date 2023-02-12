 Skip navigation
Calais Campbell plans to play another season

  
Published February 12, 2023 07:29 AM
When the Ravens’ season ended with a Wild Card round loss to the Bengals last month, veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell said he was going to “give myself a few weeks to kind of go through that process” before deciding if he would return for a 16th NFL season.

Campbell added that it would be “hard to walk away” and that comment turned out to be a bit of foreshadowing. Campbell was a guest on NFL Network’s pre-Super Bowl coverage on Sunday morning and he ended his appearance by confirming that he plans to play in 2023.

Campbell had 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 14 regular season games for the Ravens and he added two tackles and a quarterback hit in the loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens have Campbell under contract for next season. He’s set to make $4.5 million with a cap hit of $9.44 million and the Ravens would clear $7 million in cap space if they don’t bring him back.