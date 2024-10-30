Calvin Austin named AFC special teams player of the week

Pittsburgh’s special teams have been excellent in recent weeks and one of the unit’s key contributors has now been recognized for his performance.

The NFL has named Calvin Austin AFC special teams player of the week for his role in the Steelers’ 26-18 victory over the Giants.

Austin had a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter. It was the game’s first touchdown and gave the Steelers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Austin also had a 29-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

This is Austin’s first career player of the week award.

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt also won AFC defensive player of the week for his role in the win against New York.