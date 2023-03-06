 Skip navigation
Calvin Ridley: I have great respect for the game and am excited to restart my career

  
Published March 6, 2023 10:33 AM
nbc_pft_bearsdraft_230306
March 6, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze which teams could trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after Ryan Poles indicated to Peter King he’s struggling with the question of “when” not “if.”

The Jaguars officially got a boost to their offense for the coming season on Monday when the NFL reinstated receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season after gambling on NFL games. The receiver was then traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville in November.

“Today’s reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter of my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgment,” Ridley said in a statement released by the team. “I have always owned my mistakes and this is no different.

“I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, teammates, and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person.”

Ridley had his best season in 2020, catching 90 passes for 1,374 yards with nine touchdowns.

“The Jaguars organization is aware of the NFL’s ruling to reinstate Calvin Ridley,” the team said in a statement. “We look forward to building a relationship with Calvin as both an individual and as a player.

“Calvin is a proven playmaker and we are excited to see him compete among and with his new teammates, first during our offseason program in April and ultimately into the 2023 season, as we collectively pursue a championship for Jacksonville.”