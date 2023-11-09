Cam Heyward joins Minkah Fitzpatrick as non-participant in Steelers practice

The Steelers had two players out of practice on Wednesday and that number went up to four on Thursday.

Defensive lineman Cam Heyward and linebacker Elandon Roberts were the new additions to the group. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) and defensive lineman Montravius Adams (ankle) were out of practice for the second straight day.

Heyward hurt his groin in the opener and he returned from an extended stint on injured reserve last weekend. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, so Thursday might just be a rest day to keep him on track for the Packers on Sunday.

Roberts, who has a knee injury, was also limited on Wednesday. The team will issue any and all injury designations on Friday.