MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coventry City v Luton Town: Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final
Luton Town - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
MLB: Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cam Heyward: Kenny Pickett showed he can come back, let’s not wait until fourth quarter anymore

  
Published June 27, 2023 09:49 AM

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett showed off a flair for the dramatic during his rookie season.

Pickett helped the Steelers to four wins after they were either behind or tied in the fourth quarter, which wasn’t enough to get the Steelers into the playoffs but was enough for them to secure a winning record for the year. The Steelers would like to add a playoff spot to another winning record in 2023 and defensive end Cam Heyward identified what needs to happen in order for the Steelers to get back to the postseason.

During an appearance on the 3 and Out podcast, Heyward said he believes “the sky’s the limit” for the quarterback as long as the team can figure out a way to bring out his best work a little earlier in games.

“Every time we’ve needed a big drive at the end of a game, he was able to answer the call and answer the bell,” Heyward said. “I just look forward to him not waiting for the fourth quarter, let’s get off the bus doing that.”

Heyward noted the additions of wide receiver Allen Robinson, tackle Broderick Jones, and guard Isaac Seumalo this offseason and said that “solidifying that group can do wonders for” Pickett this year. The sooner that happens for the Steelers, the better.