Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cam Heyward replaces Chris Jones for Pro Bowl games

  
Published January 31, 2023 06:59 AM
The Steelers will have a representative at this week’s Pro Bowl games.

With Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones unable to take part with Kansas City advancing to Super Bowl LVII, defensive tackle Cam Heyward will be on the roster in Jones’ stead.

Heyward started all 17 games for the Steelers in 2022, recording 10.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, and 14 tackles for loss. He also had four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

A Steelers first-round pick in 2011, this is now the sixth consecutive year that Heyward has made the Pro Bowl roster.

Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt also made it to the Pro Bowl roster but he will not participate in this week’s festivities in Las Vegas.