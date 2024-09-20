Cam Heyward: We “relish the opportunity” to see if we have better defense than Chargers

Linebacker Patrick Queen expects the Chargers will try to test the Steelers’ will during Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh and his teammates on defense are looking forward to the challenge.

There are similarities between the two teams on both sides of the ball as they both try to move the ball on the ground and limit mistakes on offense while letting their defense overwhelm the opposition. Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts described the style as “I’m going to hit you, you’re going to hit me” and said he loves those kinds of games.

Defensive end Cam Heyward has the same take and said both teams can leave their dime packages at home for a game that he thinks will determine which team has a better defense.

“I think there’s a competitive side where one, we’re playing their offense,” Heyward said, via the team’s website. “But two, we’ve got to play their defense, and our offense has got to play their defense as well. You relish the opportunity to see who has the better defense on Sunday. They’re probably doing the same thing. We’re looking for a good showing.”

The NFL has had a lot of high-flying offenses in recent years, but Sunday’s game between the 2-0 teams looks like it will be a throwback to the old day.