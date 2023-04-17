 Skip navigation
Cam Smith to visit Ravens Monday

  
Published April 17, 2023 07:52 AM

Former South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith is squeezing in a visit with the Ravens before the window for such meetings closes this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Smith will be at the team’s facility on Monday. He met with the Titans and the Jaguars last week.

The Ravens have not re-signed Marcus Peters and they have not signed any veteran free agents at the position over the last month. That’s left cornerback near the top of the list of the team’s needs heading into the draft.

Smith had 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, and five passes defensed in 11 games for the Gamecocks last season.