Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  George Bissell
    ,
  George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cameron Dicker named AFC special teams player of the month

  
Published January 12, 2023 03:54 AM
January 11, 2023 02:28 PM
Plenty has changed since the Jaguars took down the Chargers 38-10 on the road during Week 3, but Chris Simms still thinks there are some takeaways from that early-season showdown that can be applied to Wild Card Weekend.

The Chargers didn’t begin the season with Cameron Dicker as their regular kicker.

But when Dustin Hopkins suffered a hamstring injury, they brought in Dicker to replace him.

It couldn’t have worked out much better, particularly over the last six weeks of the season.

Dicker connected on 11-of-12 field goals and made all 14 of his extra points in that span. On Thursday, he was named AFC special teams player of the month for December and January.

Dicker hit a game-winning 43-yard attempt to finish the Chargers’ Week 15 victory over Tennessee.

In his first season, Dicker has hit 21-of-22 field goals and all 24 of his extra points this season between 10 games with the Chargers and one game for the Eagles. He’s also sent 83.6 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Dicker and the Chargers will be in Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars this weekend.