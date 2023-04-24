Cameron Fleming visited Dolphins

Free agent offensive lineman Cameron Fleming’s search for a job took him to Miami.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Fleming visited the Dolphins on Monday. He visited with the Jaguars earlier this month.

Fleming spent the last two seasons in Denver and started 15 games at left or right tackle. Fleming also started all 16 games for the Giants during the 2020 season and he made 75 appearances for the Patriots and Cowboys over his first six seasons in the league.

The Dolphins have left tackle Terron Armstead back from last season and they have plans to start Austin Jackson on the right side after he was limited to two games in 2022. Adding Fleming would give them another option on that side or an experienced reserve for either spot.