Cardinals agree to terms with 10 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 1, 2023 01:24 PM
nbc_simms_no6parisjohnson_230427
April 27, 2023 09:14 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Cardinals picking Paris Johnson Jr. in a "safe" move that takes the first offensive lineman off the draft board.

Linebacker Kyle Soelle did not get drafted this year, but he has found a spot in the NFL and he won’t have to travel far to get to his new place of business.

Soelle is one of 10 undrafted rookie free agents who agreed to terms with the Cardinals. Soelle played his college ball at nearby Arizona State and capped his time with the Sun Devils by recording 110 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two interceptions during the 2022 season.

The Cardinals also added a running back after failing to select any during the draft. Emari Demercado ran 121 times for 681 yards and six touchdowns to help TCU to the national title game.

Colorado wide receiver Daniel Arias, Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks, Oklahoma State long snapper Matt Hembrough, Michigan tight end Joel Honigford, Kent State linebacker Marvin Pierre, Michigan State defensive lineman Jacob Slade, Georgia State cornerback Quavian White, and Wake Forest tight end Black Whiteheart also agreed to deals with Arizona.