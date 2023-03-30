 Skip navigation
Cardinals announce agreement with Carlos Watkins

  
Published March 30, 2023 06:09 PM
nbc_pft_simmswrranks_230330
March 30, 2023 08:47 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Zay Flowers deserves to be the No. 1 WR in the 2023 NFL Draft, what makes Jaxon Smith-Njigba a valuable prospect and more.

The Cowboys wanted to re-sign defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. They won’t.

The Cardinals announced an agreement with Watkins on a one-year contract Thursday.

Watkins, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys, playing 27 games with 18 starts. He totaled 26 tackles, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss in 278 defensive snaps in 2022.

The six-year veteran began his career as a fourth-round draft pick of the Texans. He spent four seasons in Houston, appearing in 42 games with 18 starts.

In his career, Watkins has 136 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble.