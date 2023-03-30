Cardinals announce agreement with Carlos Watkins

The Cowboys wanted to re-sign defensive lineman Carlos Watkins. They won’t.

The Cardinals announced an agreement with Watkins on a one-year contract Thursday.

Watkins, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys, playing 27 games with 18 starts. He totaled 26 tackles, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss in 278 defensive snaps in 2022.

The six-year veteran began his career as a fourth-round draft pick of the Texans. He spent four seasons in Houston, appearing in 42 games with 18 starts.

In his career, Watkins has 136 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble.