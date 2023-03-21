Cardinals announce agreements with L.J. Collier, Antonio Hamilton

The Cardinals announced agreements with defensive lineman L.J. Collier and cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. on one-year contracts. In addition, exclusive rights free agent defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter signed his one-year tender.

The Seahawks made Collier the 29th overall selection in 2019, and he played out his rookie contract.

He appeared in 45 games with 16 starts with Seattle and totaled 40 tackles, three sacks, 13 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and five passes defensed.

Collier, 27, appeared in eight games last season after spending the first seven weeks of the year on injured reserve.

Hamilton, 30, is back with Arizona after playing 10 games with five starts last season. He set career highs with 40 tackles and five passes defensed to go along with his first career interception.

The seven-year NFL veteran appeared in 27 games with seven starts the past two seasons with the Cardinals after originally joining the team in 2021.

He played 57 games with the Chiefs (2020), Giants (2018-19) and Raiders (2016-17). In his career, Hamilton has 100 tackles, 14 passes defensed and one interception along with 34 special teams tackles.

Ledbetter appeared in 14 games with three starts last season and had 22 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and one quarterback hit. He originally joined the Cardinals in 2021.