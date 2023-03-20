 Skip navigation
Cardinals announce they have agreed to terms with Zach Pascal, David Blough

  
Published March 20, 2023 04:20 PM
The Cardinals announced they have agreed to a two-year contract with receiver Zach Pascal and a one-year deal with quarterback David Blough.

Pascal, who stands 6 foot 2, gives the Eagles some size at the position.

He follows new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon from Philadelphia, where Pascal played last season after four seasons in Indianapolis.

In 2022, Pascal appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles, making 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 37.5 catches for 472 yards in his four seasons in Indianapolis, and the only game he has missed in five seasons was against the Cardinals in 2021 when he was out with COVID-19.

The Cardinals still have No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins on their roster, along with Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch, but they are attempting to trade Hopkins.

Blough returns to Arizona after starting the last two games of 2022.

He completed 38 of 58 passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He joins Colt McCoy as the options -- for now -- to fill in for Kyler Murray while Murray rehabs his surgically repaired anterior cruciate ligament.