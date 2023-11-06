Cardinals claim Doug Kramer off of waivers

The Cardinals saw a couple of offensive linemen go down with injuries in Sunday’s loss to the Browns and they were already thin up front, so they moved to add a healthy player to the mix on Monday.

The team announced that they have claimed Doug Kramer off of waivers. The Bears waived Kramer when they activated tackle Braxton Jones off of injured reserve this weekend.

Kramer was a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Bears and he appeared in his first game this season after spending his rookie year on injured reserve.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries and right guard Will Hernandez left Sunday’s loss with injuries. Guards Elijah Wilkinson and Trystan Colon were already out of action.