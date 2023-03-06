Cardinals claim Hayden Howerton off waivers

The Cardinals claimed offensive lineman Hayden Howerton off waivers Monday, the team announced. The Patriots waived him Friday.

New England signed Howerton to the practice squad Nov. 1, and then signed him to a futures contract with Jan. 10.

Howerton, 24, went to training camp with the Titans after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Southern Methodist.

Tennessee waived the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder on Aug. 30.

He made 53 starts during his college career with 39 starts at left guard, 12 at center and two at right guard.