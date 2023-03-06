 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Cardinals claim Hayden Howerton off waivers

  
Published March 6, 2023 12:15 PM
The Cardinals claimed offensive lineman Hayden Howerton off waivers Monday, the team announced. The Patriots waived him Friday.

New England signed Howerton to the practice squad Nov. 1, and then signed him to a futures contract with Jan. 10.

Howerton, 24, went to training camp with the Titans after being signed as a rookie free agent out of Southern Methodist.

Tennessee waived the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder on Aug. 30.

He made 53 starts during his college career with 39 starts at left guard, 12 at center and two at right guard.