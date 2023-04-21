 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals don’t shed much light on DeAndre Hopkins’ future in Arizona

  
Published April 21, 2023 12:33 PM
nbc_pft_arizonanewuniforms_230421
April 21, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King review the Cardinals’ new jerseys and spell out why Arizona must nail the NFL draft, after choosing to focus on new uniforms at such a pivotal time.

New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon cringed at the word “rebuild” on Friday and said “we’re here to win football games.”

But if the Cardinals trade two of their biggest-name -- and best -- players, it will be a clear signal that they indeed are in rebuild mode. Like it or not.

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has requested a trade , something General Manager Monti Ossenfort addressed Friday. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins recently indicated he’d like to play for the Bills or the Chiefs, but not the Jets or the Patriots.

Hopkins remains under contract with the Cardinals and may or may not want a raise (he does) after tweeting and then deleting he doesn’t need one.

He is scheduled to make $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.915 million in 2024, and no team is likely to give him a raise. Hopkins is on the wrong side of 30, has played 19 games and missed 15 with injuries and a suspension over the past two seasons and has not had a 1,000-yard season or made the Pro Bowl since 2020.

So, do the Cardinals accept less in compensation than they want, and will Hopkins accept less than he wants to facilitate a deal? We likely will find out at some point before the end of next weekend’s draft.

“It’s similar to the Budda conversation,” Ossenfort said Friday, via video from Bo Brack of PHNX_Cardinals. “I’ve had a lot of interaction with Hop. He’s been great. Good discussions back and forth. As it pertains to his situation, I’m going to keep those discussions those [in-house] as well. Hop’s proven to be a good player in this league, and he’s obviously a very talented player. Productive conversations with Hop, but going to keep those between us.”