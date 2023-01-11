 Skip navigation
Top News

Cardinals get permission to speak to Sean Payton

  
Published January 11, 2023 10:37 AM
As the coaching carousel continues to spin, Florio and Simms take another look at the Sean Payton situation -- and why the Cardinals could check a lot of boxes for the Super Bowl champion.

PFT reported over the weekend that the Saints expected to hear from the Cardinals about speaking with Sean Payton and that call has been made.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have received permission to speak to Payton. Payton stepped down last year, but permission is needed because he is still considered an employee of the Saints.

That distinction also limits his ability to have a formal interview with any team until January 17th because that is when coaches employed by other teams are permitted to have interviews with potential employers.

The Broncos are also expected to interview Payton once he’s eligible for an official meeting. No other teams are known to have contacted the Saints about speaking with Payton at this point.