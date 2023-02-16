 Skip navigation
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket

One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cardinals grant contractual release to Vance Joseph, who will interview with Broncos and Eagles

  
Published February 16, 2023 02:09 PM
nbc_pft_vancejosephbroncos_230216
February 16, 2023 08:44 AM
Denver has reportedly requested permission to interview Cardinals DC Vance Joseph. Mike Florio shares why the potential move would be such a surprise as Chris Simms says why they'd be lucky to have him.

NFL teams can take as much time as they want to hire a new head coach. Some employees, however, can get a raw deal when teams wait too long to hire a new coach.

Case in point: Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was under contract with the team while it searched for a new coach. Now that the Cardinals have hired Jonathan Gannon, Joseph has been released (per multiple reports) from his contract after plenty of jobs have been filled.

The good news for Joseph is that two defensive coordinator positions remain open -- in Denver (where he was the head coach at one point) and Philadelphia (where Gannon had been working before getting the job in Arizona).

It hasn’t been reported whether Joseph received any type of settlement. He could have forced the team to fire him, which would have required them to buy out his contract.

Regardless, he now has a chance to keep working as a defensive coordinator, and he’s proven that he knows how to do that job very well.