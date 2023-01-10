Cardinals have a decision to make on DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals have moved on from their head coach and General Manager. They also could be moving on from one of their top players.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a cap number of $30.75 million for 2023, thanks to a $19.45 million salary and $11.3 million in allocations from past bonus payments.

A trade before June 1 would result in a cap charge of $22.6 million. After June 1, the cap charge would be split between 2023 and 2024, the last year of the current contract.

Of course, with only $19.45 million due this year, Hopkins may also want a raise that reflects the current market at receiver. They could be a way to give him more while dropping the cap number. It all depends on how much more he wants.

At one point, his new-money average of $27.5 million was the highest in the league. It no longer is. And so it’s an issue that the new regime will have to confront involving the receiver who will turn 31 in June.