 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals have a decision to make on DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published January 10, 2023 12:13 PM
nbc_pft_cardskliff_230110
January 10, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Cardinals firing coach Kliff Kingsbury, and why the writing was on the wall despite receiving a contract extension last offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals have moved on from their head coach and General Manager. They also could be moving on from one of their top players.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a cap number of $30.75 million for 2023, thanks to a $19.45 million salary and $11.3 million in allocations from past bonus payments.

A trade before June 1 would result in a cap charge of $22.6 million. After June 1, the cap charge would be split between 2023 and 2024, the last year of the current contract.

Of course, with only $19.45 million due this year, Hopkins may also want a raise that reflects the current market at receiver. They could be a way to give him more while dropping the cap number. It all depends on how much more he wants.

At one point, his new-money average of $27.5 million was the highest in the league. It no longer is. And so it’s an issue that the new regime will have to confront involving the receiver who will turn 31 in June.