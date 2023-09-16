 Skip navigation
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes endorsed grass over turf this week, too
NFL-Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
Cardinals have NFL-high four players fined, including Kyzir White for hit on Sam Howell
Carolina Panther vs New York Giants
Panthers list DJ Chark as questionable for Monday

Cardinals have NFL-high four players fined, including Kyzir White for hit on Sam Howell

  
Published September 16, 2023 03:48 PM

Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White got the NFL’s biggest single fine in Week One for a brutal hit on Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game, White leveled Howell with a helmet-to-helmet hit, and the NFL announced today that White was fined $18,056 for unnecessary roughness. It was the most any player was fined for any individual act in the first week of the season, although three players lost more money than White because they were fined for two separate infractions.

White’s hit set off a fracas that got plenty of players involved, and also saw one of the officials fall down on the sideline.

The Cardinals had a league-high four players fined in Week One. Also fined were Paris Johnson ($10,927), Rondale Moore ($10,491) and K’Von Wallace ($5,611).