 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals in “early stages” of any roster decision involving DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published February 23, 2023 06:09 AM
nbc_pftpm_michaelirvin_230222
February 22, 2023 03:02 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a deep dive into the litigation process between Michael Irvin and Marriott, given the company has refused to provide surveillance video critical to the case.

After Monti Ossenfort was hired as the Cardinals’ General Manager last month, he said that he would be evaluating wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ status with the organization in the coming weeks.

It’s been a little more than a month since Ossenfort made that comment, but his answer about Hopkins’ future hasn’t changed much. During an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 Thursday, Ossenfort said that he’s spoken with Hopkins and that the team is still taking preliminary steps when it comes to making any decisions about who will be on the roster.

“I had a great talk with D-Hop a couple weeks ago,” Ossenfort said. “It was great, I kinda just explained to him what my philosophy was. It was a great conversation. D-Hop’s been a great player in this league for a long time. I’m excited to work with him. I think any roster decisions like that, we’re in the very early stages right now. From afar, I’ve had to compete against, not me personally, but I’ve been on teams that have to compete against D-Hop, I know what a problem and a stress he puts on defenses. I’m excited to have D-Hop on the team. Whether it pertains to D-Hop’s situation or anyone’s situation, we are in the stages of evaluating that but I’m excited that D-Hop is on the team with me right now.”

There’s limited cap relief — $8.15 million vs. $22.6 million in dead money — for the Cardinals to realize with a pre-June 1 trade of Hopkins, but the right offer for his services might be of interest for a Cardinals team that’s charting a new course with Oseenfort and new head coach Jonathan Gannon this offseason.