Cardinals making changes to operations, but Jonathan Gannon says not because of NFLPA survey

The Cardinals ranked near the bottom of the NFL Players Association’s team report card . Arizona’s players gave the team failing marks in several categories of the survey, the results of which were released earlier this month.

New coach Jonathan Gannon claims he hasn’t read the report card but said the Cardinals have made “some big-time changes” since his arrival.

“I’m not going to get too much into it, but food, weight room, facilities, contracts, [owner] Michael [Bidwill] has been fantastic,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He came in my office the other day saying he wanted technology [discussed] and graded. We had a couple meetings with the heads of departments and we said, ‘We need this this and this; we don’t need this,’ and he’s pulled the trigger on all of it.

“Everything I’ve said that I felt we wanted or needed has come to fruition.”

Gannon confirmed the Cardinals fired long-time head athletic trainer Tom Reed.

“Tom has been awesome,” Gannon said. “He’s done a great job here for the last 15 or so years, but we just felt a change was necessary there.”

Gannon, though, refuted that the NFLPA survey played any role in Reed’s departure.

“No. No. I still haven’t read the report card, so no,” Gannon said. “No decision that I make is going to be predicated on a report card or a media story or a narrative out there. I don’t do business like that. We’ll evaluate things how we want to evaluate things and make changes from there.”

Gannon said the changes have come out of having “honest conversations about everything” during conversations with players, Bidwill and General Manager Monti Ossenfort.