Cardinals not saying whether Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune will start

The Cardinals are keeping their cards close to their shoulder pads regarding their quarterback situation.

Their unofficial depth chart lists Joshua Dobbs OR Clayton Tune as the starter, and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was revealing nothing during his media availability Tuesday.

He wouldn’t even say if the quarterbacks are sharing reps during practice.

“It’s been a great process,” Petzing said, via Jose Romero of the Arizona Republic. “The guys in that room, I have a lot of faith in them. The way they work, the way they work together, type of personalities they bring to it. So it’s been a lot of fun over these last couple of days, couple of weeks and excited to see kind of where it goes moving forward.”

It probably doesn’t matter who starts as the Cardinals are the betting favorite to finish with the worst record in the NFL this season. Dobbs arrived 12 days ago in a trade from Cleveland, where he played for Petzing last season when Petzing was the quarterbacks coach.

Because Dobbs knows the offense, it seems likely he will start over the fifth-round rookie.

“Josh is a really smart player, comes in and works really hard to understand the offense and know his role,” Petzing said. “And I think just some of the nuances that you’ve kind of tweaked and changed over the course of the offseason and training camp and some of those little details and familiarity with some of his teammates, and just getting a feel for how they see things, how they come out of the top of routes, what they’re thinking in the run game. Those are the types of things we work through, and he’s done a great job of embracing them.”