 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals pause coaching search until after Super Bowl

  
Published February 10, 2023 01:04 PM
nbc_pft_isaiahsimmonsintv_230209
February 9, 2023 01:35 PM
Arizona Cardinals' versatile linebacker Isaiah Simmons joins the show to recap the team's performance last season and discuss what he's looking for in a new head coach.

The Cardinals will not be announcing the hiring of a new head coach before the Super Bowl.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill confirmed on Friday that the Cardinals had second interviews with two candidates this week without naming the coaches — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are believed to be the candidates — and said that nothing else will happen in their search until Monday.

“It’s Super Bowl weekend and the entire NFL is focused on the Super Bowl, so we’re going to pause throughout the rest of the weekend and get restarted on this on Monday morning,” Bidwill said, via the team’s website. “We’re excited about the great progress we have made. Every bit of advice as been ‘take your time’ and we have. I’m sure there are some frustrations with some of our fans, but we want to make the right decision, not the fastest decision.”

Waiting until after the Super Bowl ends would also allow the Cardinals the chance to speak to coaches from either the Chiefs or Eagles if they want to expand their search, but any moves in any direction won’t happen until Monday at the earliest.