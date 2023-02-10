Cardinals pause coaching search until after Super Bowl

The Cardinals will not be announcing the hiring of a new head coach before the Super Bowl.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill confirmed on Friday that the Cardinals had second interviews with two candidates this week without naming the coaches — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are believed to be the candidates — and said that nothing else will happen in their search until Monday.

“It’s Super Bowl weekend and the entire NFL is focused on the Super Bowl, so we’re going to pause throughout the rest of the weekend and get restarted on this on Monday morning,” Bidwill said, via the team’s website. “We’re excited about the great progress we have made. Every bit of advice as been ‘take your time’ and we have. I’m sure there are some frustrations with some of our fans, but we want to make the right decision, not the fastest decision.”

Waiting until after the Super Bowl ends would also allow the Cardinals the chance to speak to coaches from either the Chiefs or Eagles if they want to expand their search, but any moves in any direction won’t happen until Monday at the earliest.