Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals place Chris Banjo, Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve

  
Published January 6, 2023 11:27 AM
The Cardinals placed safety Chris Banjo and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

Banjo is in concussion protocol, and Ledbetter has a knee injury.

The Cardinals now have 19 players on injured reserve, including 10 starters. Only Denver (23) and Tennessee (23) have more players currently on IR than the Cardinals.

Banjo finishes his fourth season with the Cardinals with 11 tackles, a fumble recovery and a touchdown in 13 games.

Ledbetter made 22 tackles and a sack in 14 games with the first three starts of his career.