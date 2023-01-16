 Skip navigation
Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as GM

  
Published January 16, 2023 11:24 AM
The Cardinals have found their new General Manager.

Monti Ossenfort, the Titans’ director of player personnel, is set to join the Cardinals as GM, according to NFL Network.

Ossenfort just finished his third season with the Titans after spending the previous 15 years with the Patriots. In New England he worked his way up the scouting department from a personnel assistant to the director of college scouting. He also worked as a college scout for the Texans and started his career as an intern with the Vikings.

The Cardinals’ job became vacant with the departure of Steve Keim, and now Ossenfort’s first order of business will be working with owner Michael Bidwill in identifying the Cardinals’ next head coach.

Arizona is coming off a rough season, and Kyler Murray is coming off a torn ACL, and 2023 looks like a rebuilding year. Now the Cardinals know who will be in charge of the building.