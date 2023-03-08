 Skip navigation
Cardinals release Chosen Robbie Anderson

  
Published March 8, 2023 11:35 AM
As expected, the Cardinals have chosen to part ways with wide receiver Chosen Robbie Anderson.

The team announced Anderson’s release on Wednesday afternoon. The move clears $12 million in cap space for them to use this season.

Anderson was just Robbie when the Cardinals traded for him last season, but he recently announced that he’s changed his name to Chosen. The Cardinals sent a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick to Carolina for Anderson, who had been sent to the locker room mid-game by Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks in his final game with the team.

Anderson had been a productive receiver in the past and the Cardinals were in need of a healthy wideout, but he caught just seven passes for 76 yards in 10 games after the trade.

The move leaves the Cardinals with DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Javon Wims, Auden Tate, and exclusive rights free agent Greg Dortch at receiver. Hopkins may be the next one out the door, although he’d likely be departing via a trade rather than a release.