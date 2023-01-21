 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Cardinals request interview with Dan Quinn

  
Published January 21, 2023 03:42 AM
January 20, 2023 08:26 AM
Even with a rookie quarterback at the helm for the 49ers, Dallas' defense is going to have its hands full against San Francisco's offense, but the Cowboys might be able to rattle Brock Purdy if they can get pressure on him early.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewed for a pair of head coaching openings on Friday and he could sit down with another team as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals have requested an interview with Quinn. He interviewed with the Colts and Broncos on Friday.

Quinn has not scheduled an interview with the Cardinals at this point, so any conversation would likely come until after the Cowboys face the 49ers in Santa Clara on Sunday.

The Cardinals prioritized their General Manager search and hired Monti Ossenfort for that job this week. They have interviewed or hope to interview their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, former Colts head coach Frank Reich, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and former Saints head coach Sean Payton.