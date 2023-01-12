 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals request interview with Joe Hortiz

  
Published January 12, 2023 10:13 AM
nbc_pft_kyler_230110
January 10, 2023 08:08 AM
Owner Michael Bidwill says the Cardinals will consult Kyler Murray in their head coaching search, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms think the team needs someone who will tell him what the QB doesn't want to hear.

The Cardinals have started interviewing candidates to succeed Steve Keim as their General Manager this week, but they aren’t done adding names to the list of candidates.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has requested permission to interview Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.

Hortiz interviewed for the Bears and Giants when they were looking for new General Managers last season. He has worked for the Ravens for the last 25 years and Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said, via USA Today.com, that “a smart team is going to hire him ” to run their personnel department.

The Cardinals interviewed Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham on Thursday. They previously interviewed in-house candidates Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson as well as former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese.