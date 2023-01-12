Cardinals request interview with Joe Hortiz

The Cardinals have started interviewing candidates to succeed Steve Keim as their General Manager this week, but they aren’t done adding names to the list of candidates.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has requested permission to interview Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.

Hortiz interviewed for the Bears and Giants when they were looking for new General Managers last season. He has worked for the Ravens for the last 25 years and Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta said, via USA Today.com, that “a smart team is going to hire him ” to run their personnel department.

The Cardinals interviewed Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham on Thursday. They previously interviewed in-house candidates Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson as well as former Giants G.M. Jerry Reese.