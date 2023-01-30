 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals request interview with Lou Anarumo

  
Published January 30, 2023 05:12 AM
One of the popular questions that’s come up in this year’s coaching cycle has been, “Why hasn’t Lou Anarumo received an interview request?”

Monday morning has brought news that the inquiry no longer applies.

The Cardinals have put in a request to interview Anarumo, Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, for their head coaching vacancy, according to Peter Schrager of NFL Media and FOX Sports.

Anarumo, 56, has been the Bengals defensive coordinator since Zac Taylor took over as the team’s head coach in 2019.

Cincinnati finished No. 16 in yards allowed in 2022 but No. 6 in points allowed. But Anarumo’s game plans and adjustments have been notable for how they’ve frustrated and limited top quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen over the last couple of years.

Arizona hired General Manager Monti Ossenfort earlier this month but is still looking for its next head coach. Sean Payton and Brian Flores are still thought of as being in the mix. But by requesting to interview Anarumo, the club clearly feels there’s more due diligence to be done.