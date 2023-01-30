Cardinals request interview with Lou Anarumo

One of the popular questions that’s come up in this year’s coaching cycle has been, “Why hasn’t Lou Anarumo received an interview request?”

Monday morning has brought news that the inquiry no longer applies.

The Cardinals have put in a request to interview Anarumo, Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, for their head coaching vacancy, according to Peter Schrager of NFL Media and FOX Sports.

Anarumo, 56, has been the Bengals defensive coordinator since Zac Taylor took over as the team’s head coach in 2019.

Cincinnati finished No. 16 in yards allowed in 2022 but No. 6 in points allowed. But Anarumo’s game plans and adjustments have been notable for how they’ve frustrated and limited top quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen over the last couple of years.

Arizona hired General Manager Monti Ossenfort earlier this month but is still looking for its next head coach. Sean Payton and Brian Flores are still thought of as being in the mix. But by requesting to interview Anarumo, the club clearly feels there’s more due diligence to be done.