 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals request permission to interview Brian Callahan

  
Published January 30, 2023 05:22 AM
nbc_pft_brianflores_230127
January 27, 2023 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on why the statement released by Steve Wilks’ lawyer should serve as a warning to the Cardinals as they move forward considering Brian Flores.

The Cardinals want to talk to a pair of Bengals assistants about their head coaching vacancy.

Shortly after word broke about their request to interview Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that they have also requested an interview with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Callahan has already interviewed for the Colts head coaching job this month, but there’s been no word about him being asked back for a second meeting with the team.

Callahan has been the offensive coordinator for the Bengals since 2019. He previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Lions.

The Cardinals prioritized their search for a new General Manager after the season and they have hired Monti Ossenfort to fill that position. Former Saints head coach Sean Payton, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph have interviewed with the team.