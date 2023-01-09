 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals request permission to interview Ian Cunningham

  
Published January 9, 2023 09:46 AM
January 9, 2023 02:06 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Cardinals' move to start fresh next year, after they fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and G.M. Steve Keim stepped down, and assess what's next for them moving forward.

The Cardinals’ search for a new General Manager has commenced. They have requested permission to interview Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham, Jonathan Jones of CBS reports.

Steve Keim went on a medical leave of absence Dec. 14 and will not return, stepping away to focus on his health. The Cardinals also announced Monday that they have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The Titans also have requested permission to talk to Cunningham about their G.M. opening.

Cunningham arrived to Chicago last Jan. 29 to be Ryan Poles’ top advisor after successful stints with the Ravens and Eagles.

Cunningham boasts 15 seasons of NFL experience. In Philadelphia, he served as director of college scouting (2017-18), assistant director of player personnel (2019-20) and director of player personnel (2021).

Before that, Cunningham spent nine seasons with the Ravens as a player personnel assistant (2008-12) and area scout (2013-16).